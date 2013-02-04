SergeyNilov

experienced PHP developer

I have more than 6 years experience in developing complex, structured software

applications and websites. I am familiar with most contemporary OOP and Web

technologies, like AJAX, PHP, JavaScript, MySQL, Python, etc. and great

experience working with databases (InterBase, MySQL, MSSQL, Sql Anywhere).I enjoy developing

applications that require creative thinking, solve complex math and

algorithmical problems, and develop large, structured databases, so I am

seeking a position to apply all my skills.

I have big experience working with PHP 5, Symfony 1.4, CodeIgniter 2, mysql 5, javascript, ajax, jQuery, CSS, HTML, Smarty

Also I worked with Wordpress and Joomla

I worked with payment modules PayPal, Google Checkout, AuthorizeNet.

Also I worked with Google Maps, codebump service etc...