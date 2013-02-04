SergeyNilov

I have more than 6 years experience in developing complex, structured software
applications and websites. I am familiar with most contemporary OOP and Web
technologies, like AJAX, PHP, JavaScript, MySQL, Python, etc. and great
experience working with databases (InterBase, MySQL, MSSQL, Sql Anywhere).I enjoy developing
applications that require creative thinking, solve complex math and
algorithmical problems, and develop large, structured databases, so I am
seeking a position to apply all my skills.
I have big experience working with PHP 5, Symfony 1.4, CodeIgniter 2, mysql 5, javascript, ajax, jQuery, CSS, HTML, Smarty
Also I worked with Wordpress and Joomla
I worked with payment modules PayPal, Google Checkout, AuthorizeNet.
Also I worked with Google Maps, codebump service etc...