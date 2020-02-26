Sergiopushkar

UX/UI Designer

Hello! I am a multidisciplinary designer from Kiev with experience over 7 years. My goal is to simplify the interaction between the person and the product, taking into account the business goals and the technological aspect.I love everything related to design and technology. I am fond of music and vocals. In my free time I read books, watch movies and play on PS4. I am constantly studying and open to everything new.

Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Axure, InVision, After Effects, HTML/CSS.

Prototyping sites in Axure. Animation of interfaces in AE and Principle.

Worked in conjunction with the developers, there is understanding how the design turns into code I love Pixel-perfect and try to stick to it.