Serhii_Bondarchu

Web Design, CSS, PHP, SQL, C++

Good day, I have 13 years of experience in the field of energy, worked in 750kV substation as an engineer,

and a simple electrician,

I am engaged in the manufacture of electrical shields according to technical documentation,

equipment selection, relay protection,

automatics, program logic controllers!

I programming in Javascript, Java, C++, C#, php, web desing, html, css!!!

Best regards, Serhii Bondarchuk!

+353 899 831 450

[email protected]

My accaunt in LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/serhii-bondarchuk-0086091a1/

I have been working as a web developer for over 1 year.

I know languages like HTML CSS C ++ PYTHON Javascript PHP ...

If you write something, I will be happy to help.

Here are some of my works:

1. https://holarctic-shout.000webhostapp.com/

2. https://serhii-bondarchuk.github.io/Gadjet/index.html

3. https://serhii-bondarchuk.github.io/Yaware/Yaware.html

4. http://radio-online2005.narod.ru/

5. http://chili-fut.narod.ru/

6. http://svadba-7.narod.ru/