motion graphics designer

Hello. My name is Ksenia and I am the 2d artist from Ukraine with 6&more years of experience in the post-production industry. By profession I am a master in ceramics. But I am passionate about and engaged in computer graphics, 2d design, composing and animation. I worked for more than 10 years in a post-production studio as

designer. And where I was engaged in:

- retouching video (including beauty shots )

- animation of titles

- drawing storyboards

- creating animatics

- creating special effects in music videos

- creating infographics

Currently, I am involved in theater projects, creating graphics for projections on the stage - digital scenery.

Will be glad to cooperate!