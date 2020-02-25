motion graphics designer
Hello. My name is Ksenia and I am the 2d artist from Ukraine with 6&more years of experience in the post-production industry. By profession I am a master in ceramics. But I am passionate about and engaged in computer graphics, 2d design, composing and animation. I worked for more than 10 years in a post-production studio as
designer. And where I was engaged in:
- retouching video (including beauty shots )
- animation of titles
- drawing storyboards
- creating animatics
- creating special effects in music videos
- creating infographics
Currently, I am involved in theater projects, creating graphics for projections on the stage - digital scenery.
Will be glad to cooperate!