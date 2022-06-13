QA Tester

Summary of Qualifications

• Basic knowledge of SQL databases, HTML, CSS, Programming Languages: C++, C# and Python

• Understanding of Postman

• Knowledge of the Quality Assurance methodologies and approaches

Experience

Passed practice as a QA tester

ELEKS, 2020

As a 4 year student of Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University, I passed the practice at ELEKS IT Company, from January 27, 2020 to March 6, 2020. I had two projects. The first is an online Game Launcher. All documentation for this project can be found here. The second is a Game "Puzzle". All documentation for this project can be found here

Courses

Skillup Software Testing Course, 2019