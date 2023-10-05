Manual Qa Engineer

I am submitting my resume for position of Manual QA engineer. My professional experience includes analyzing the business requirements, creating documentation and executing tests to identify bugs in new software. With my attention to detail and performance, I am in an excellent position to help your organization to produce top-quality software products. The following are some Skills and highlights of my qualifications and experience: - Test fundamentals (web, mobile applications); - Working Knowledge of tools like JIRA, Test Rail; - Experience in different types of testing; - Basic Knowledge of Rest API(Postman); - Complete knowledge of SDLC and STLC and Bug life cycle; - Black box Testing (System, System Integration, Smoke, Sanity, Regression, Ad-hoc); - Experience in writing testing/ technical documentation. My work experience Education platform with courses from different areas Dating web-site Online shop Paid content platforms with sports content Recruiting platform (like Linkedin) Sporting events stats web-site Mobile apps for sports teams of different colleges Tickets selling web-sites NFT platform with basketball NFT-cards Android TV apps with sports content Apple TV apps with sports content I'm communicative person that feels great being a part of a team. I look forward to discussing this position and my qualifications with you. Thank you for your consideration. Regards, Serhii Leskiv