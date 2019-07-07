Sound_processing

Sound engineer (remote work)

Composer, arranger, sound producer. Sound engineer at live concerts. Writing songs, music, arrangements, recording, mixing. Processing of various multimedia content. Creation of radio spots, commercials, sound effects, audio tracks for video films, presentations, etc. Work in various audio programs including Cubase 8.5, Nuendo, Wave Lab, Sony Vegas, IZotop RX and many plug-ins. Consultations on the selection and tuning of studio and concert equipment, as well as room acoustics. Setting up and building computer systems (installing Windows and other applications).

I composed, recorded and mixed music for the world leading labels Intervox and Audiosparx. I composed music, made arrangements, recording, mixing, mastering for various artists.

From 2007 to 2014 he worked as a sound engineer at live concerts with various pop bands. With concert tours traveled through a number of European countries, the United States, and the countries of the former USSR.

Most of the daytime I’m dealing with the sound at concerts and in the studio, so haven’t got enough time and quietness to discuss the order by phone. But you can feel free to describe the technical task in the details preferably with audio examples of how you would like it to sound and we can discuss it by email. This will help me to understand you quickly and accurately fulfill your order. High-quality audio monitoring, high-quality professional audio equipment, the correct acoustically calculated room, fast and high-quality execution of your order. Do not delay the decision. Send your materials now!