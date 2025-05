3d Jr. Game Artist

👋 I specialize in creating 3D models in Blender 3D.



 I have almost half a year experience.

 I love working with individual tasks.

 I don't have a problem with deadlines.

 I know how to manage time and resources.

😎 What to Specialize in 

1. Creation of 3D Models (High poly/ Low poly)

2. UV Mapping

3. Procedural Texturing

4. Image texturing

5. Rigging

I will be happy to work

珞 I look forward to hiring from you!