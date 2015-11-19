QA Engineer (Automation)
• Strong basic knowledge of software testing, understanding the principles and methodologies;
• Good understanding of Software Development Life Cycle, bug Life Cycle;
• Experience in creating of Test Documentation (Test Plans, Test Cases, Bug Reports);
• Knowledge programming language such as Java SE/EE, Python.
• Experience with Selenium/WebDriver.
• Basic knowledge of Web technologies (JavaScript, HTML, CSS).
• Basic knowledge of SQL (Oracle, MySQL), XML.
• Familiar with JSON, REST (RESTful).
• Experience with Git, Maven and Tomcat.
• Experience with CI: Jenkins.
• Basic knowledge of Android.
• Familiar with Agile Methodologies (Scrum, Kanban).
• OS: MS Windows, Linux.
• IDE: Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm.