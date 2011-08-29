Svetlana Kuznetsova
Curriculum vitae
February 2011
Personal Details
Address
Krivoy Rog 50000, 24 Lenin str., apt. 57
Tel: +380952294584 (m)
e-mail: [email protected]
Age
20, born 22 February 1991
Marital Status Single
Languages English (intermediate), Russian (mother tongue), Ukrainian (fluent)
Education
Sep 2007 – July 2012 (intent to continue)
Krivoy Rog National Pedagogical University
Major – English language
Faculty of junior classes with English
Sep 1999 – June 2005
Krivoy Rog Music school # 1
Graduated with excellence
Playing the piano, choir, musical literature (Russian, foreign).
Sep 1997 – May 2007
Specialised School # 20
German language
Other Qualifications
Jul 2010
The Center of the English Language
Mar 2009 – Feb 2011
Scientific work: article on valeology, pedagogy and psychology for university publications
Employment
Nov 2010 – Mar 2011
Teaching English to groups and individuals
Other Skills
Experienced Microsoft user: Word, Excel, Internet Explorer
Hobbies & Interests
Russian painting, valueology, take pictures