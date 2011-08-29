Качественно! Быстро! Не дорого!

Svetlana Kuznetsova

Curriculum vitae

February 2011

Personal Details

Address

Krivoy Rog 50000, 24 Lenin str., apt. 57

Tel: +380952294584 (m)

e-mail: [email protected]

Age

20, born 22 February 1991

Marital Status Single

Languages English (intermediate), Russian (mother tongue), Ukrainian (fluent)

Education

Sep 2007 – July 2012 (intent to continue)

Krivoy Rog National Pedagogical University

Major – English language

Faculty of junior classes with English

Sep 1999 – June 2005

Krivoy Rog Music school # 1

Graduated with excellence

Playing the piano, choir, musical literature (Russian, foreign).

Sep 1997 – May 2007

Specialised School # 20

German language

Other Qualifications

Jul 2010

The Center of the English Language

Mar 2009 – Feb 2011

Scientific work: article on valeology, pedagogy and psychology for university publications

Employment

Nov 2010 – Mar 2011

Teaching English to groups and individuals

Other Skills

Experienced Microsoft user: Word, Excel, Internet Explorer

Hobbies & Interests

Russian painting, valueology, take pictures