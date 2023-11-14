Svet_vo_mne

Moderator Administrator Trainee Marketer

Ekaterina Sablina

Female, 23 years old, specialized secondary education, no children, unmarried.

Desired position

Moderator

Administrator

Trainee

Marketer

E-mail

[email protected]

Phone

067839319

Salary

Work schedule

Work schedule Remote

City of residence

City of residence Chisinau

Business trips

Ready for business trips

Work experience

9 months

December 2020 - August 2021

9 months

Office Manager

OOO "Ener Pro"

(Tashkent), Procurement, Supply

Administrative support for the office and manager.

Document management: registration, accounting, storage, archiving of documents.

Organization of reception of visitors and phone calls, correspondence.

Control over the work of reception staff, cleaning service, courier.

Provision of the office, purchase of stationery, consumables and other supplies.

Coordination of contracts with counterparties.

Preparation of analytical reports and presentations (MS Excel, MS Power Point).

Education

Secondary-Specialized Education

Still learning

DIVITIA GRATIAE

manager

through 2018

Tashkent State College of Tourism and Business

Manager of hotel and restaurant business

Continuing education, training courses

2023

Business seminar in "Swiss Create Business Manager", Chisinau.



Key Skills

Ability to work with a large amount of information.

Prompt processing of messages and comments from clients.

Drawing up primary reporting on the results of work.

Ability to work with text.

Skills Excel, Google search, and other office programs.







Language skills

Russian

Native

Romanian

Primary

English

Medium

Chinese

Basic



More information

Citizenship

Узбекистан

About myself

Ability to prioritize. High level of responsibility.

Ability to work in a team.

Organizational awareness.

Effective problem solving.

Self-awareness.

Pro-activity.

Ability to exert influence.

Effective decision making.

Greetings.

I am contacting you for an opportunity to have an internship in your company as an aspiring researcher. I want to share my enthusiasm and motivation and see how professionals in the field work in real projects.

Although I have no experience in this field yet, I have a passion and great interest in this field. Therefore, I am already learning various aspects of web design on my own, such as user interface, user experience. I also attend webinars and online courses to constantly improve my skills.

I am very interested in doing an internship with you as your company has an excellent reputation and is known for its innovative and stylish projects. I would like to gain experience working in your team and see what best practices are used to create successful projects

I am attaching my resume where you can review my education and professional skills.

Thank you for the opportunity to apply for an internship with your company. I really hope that you will see my potential and give me a chance to start my career with your help and mentoring.