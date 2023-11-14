Svet_vo_mne

Ekaterina Sablina
Female, 23 years old, specialized secondary education, no children, unmarried.
Desired position
Moderator
Administrator
Trainee
Marketer
Phone
067839319
Salary
Work schedule
Work schedule Remote
City of residence
City of residence Chisinau
Business trips
Ready for business trips
Work experience
9 months
December 2020 - August 2021
9 months
Office Manager
OOO "Ener Pro"
(Tashkent), Procurement, Supply
Administrative support for the office and manager.
Document management: registration, accounting, storage, archiving of documents.
Organization of reception of visitors and phone calls, correspondence.
Control over the work of reception staff, cleaning service, courier.
Provision of the office, purchase of stationery, consumables and other supplies.
Coordination of contracts with counterparties.
Preparation of analytical reports and presentations (MS Excel, MS Power Point).
Education
Secondary-Specialized Education
Still learning
DIVITIA GRATIAE
manager
through 2018
Tashkent State College of Tourism and Business
Manager of hotel and restaurant business
Continuing education, training courses
2023
Business seminar in "Swiss Create Business Manager", Chisinau.
Key Skills
Ability to work with a large amount of information.
Prompt processing of messages and comments from clients.
Drawing up primary reporting on the results of work.
Ability to work with text.
Skills Excel, Google search, and other office programs.
Language skills
Russian
Native
Romanian
Primary
English
Medium
Chinese
Basic
More information
Business trips
Not ready for business trips
Citizenship
Узбекистан
About myself
Ability to prioritize. High level of responsibility.
Ability to work in a team.
Organizational awareness.
Effective problem solving.
Self-awareness.
Pro-activity.
Ability to exert influence.
Effective decision making.
Greetings.
I am contacting you for an opportunity to have an internship in your company as an aspiring researcher. I want to share my enthusiasm and motivation and see how professionals in the field work in real projects.
Although I have no experience in this field yet, I have a passion and great interest in this field. Therefore, I am already learning various aspects of web design on my own, such as user interface, user experience. I also attend webinars and online courses to constantly improve my skills.
I am very interested in doing an internship with you as your company has an excellent reputation and is known for its innovative and stylish projects. I would like to gain experience working in your team and see what best practices are used to create successful projects
I am attaching my resume where you can review my education and professional skills.
Thank you for the opportunity to apply for an internship with your company. I really hope that you will see my potential and give me a chance to start my career with your help and mentoring.