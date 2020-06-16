Web development
Personaldetails
Nestor Syvuliak,
Ukraine,Lviv (UTC+2) , 17 years old.
Education and qualification
Certificateof computer academy “IT Step” - 2014-2017
HarvardCS50 online course - 2016
Lviv National University | Computer Science - 2019-2023
Interests and achievements
Liderof football and volleyball teams.
Memberof Ukrainian scouts
Liketo travel and discover world.
Work experience
Webdeveloper
Ukrainiansites:
hackseries.yumahelper.ru/auth.php + bot vk
one more site for Ukrainian apartments.
Skills
Strong:
HTML,CSS, JavaScript-jQuery, ajax jquery, Bootstrap, PhP, RB, mysql.
WordPress, OpenCart/OcStore
Git
Well:
Photoshop,Sony Vegas pro
Languages
Ukrainian - native
English- upper intermediate
Russian- fluently
Портфолио
- Сайт для турнира HackSeries88 просмотров
- Family Travel Agency75 просмотров
- Ornament UA92 просмотра