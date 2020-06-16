Web development

Personaldetails

Nestor Syvuliak,

Ukraine,Lviv (UTC+2) , 17 years old.

Education and qualification

Certificateof computer academy “IT Step” - 2014-2017

HarvardCS50 online course - 2016

Lviv National University | Computer Science - 2019-2023

Interests and achievements

Liderof football and volleyball teams.

Memberof Ukrainian scouts

Liketo travel and discover world.

Work experience

Webdeveloper

Ukrainiansites:

familytravel.com

ornament-ua.com

confiscated.shop.com

hackseries.yumahelper.ru/auth.php + bot vk

one more site for Ukrainian apartments.

Skills

Strong:

HTML,CSS, JavaScript-jQuery, ajax jquery, Bootstrap, PhP, RB, mysql.

WordPress, OpenCart/OcStore

Git

Well:

Photoshop,Sony Vegas pro

Languages

Ukrainian - native

English- upper intermediate

Russian- fluently