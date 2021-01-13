Web Developer

UX/UI Designer

В список моих навыков входят

✎ дизайн

✎ фронтенд разработка

Я сосредоточена на результате и выделяю только самое главное, потому что сайты - это, прежде всего, не красивая картинка, а решение конкретной проблемы и это логически структурированный дизайн с красивым визуальным оформлением.

КОНТАКТЫ

Есть идеи? Дайте задачу и я дам вам решения в достижении ваших бизнес-целей!

Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы обсудить ваш проект:

Instagram: tatianka.koval

Telegram: tatianka_koval

The list of my skills includes

✎ design

✎ front-end development

I am focused on the result and highlighting only the most important things because sites are, first of all, not a beautiful picture, but a solution to a specific problem and its a logically structured design with a beautiful visual design

CONTACTS

Have ideas? Let's give a task and I give you solutions in achieving your business goals!

Get in touch to discuss your project:

Instagram: tatianka.koval

Telegram: tatianka_koval