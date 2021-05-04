TashaStarkey

Product Designer. 5 years of experience

My name is Alona and I am Product Designer focused on UX design. I have a lot of experience with the core concepts surrounding improve product usability results, creation of design systems, create user interfaces and visual design for your product.

I am well versed in:

— Figma;

— Photoshop;

— Illustrator;

— Axure;

— InDesign;

— Tilda;

— Readymag

— Miro

I offer solutions in:

— Creation product with Tilda/readymag,

— UI design for product,

— UX expertise for product,

— Creation of design systems,

— Сondact usability testing.

✅ Feel free to contact me if you have any questions! I would love to help!