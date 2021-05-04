TashaStarkey

Product Designer. 5 years of experience
My name is Alona and I am Product Designer focused on UX design. I have a lot of experience with the core concepts surrounding improve product usability results, creation of design systems, create user interfaces and visual design for your product.
I am well versed in:
— Figma;
— Photoshop;
— Illustrator;
— Axure;
— InDesign;
— Tilda;
— Readymag
— Miro
I offer solutions in:
— Creation product with Tilda/readymag,
— UI design for product,
— UX expertise for product,
— Creation of design systems,
— Сondact usability testing.
✅ Feel free to contact me if you have any questions! I would love to help!