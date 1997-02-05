Translator_KP

Personal information
Karina Panova
Phone number: +380933526857
Date of birth: 5th February 1997
Nationality: Ukrainian
Email: [email protected]
Objective: I am seeking employment with a company where I can use my knowledge in English (translation or writing original texts and compositions).
Education: Kharkiv humanitarian-pedagogical academy, department of Socio-pedagogical sciences, specialty "Philologist; teacher of English", 2014 - present.
Work experience:
2016 - present - English tutor
Volunteering:
- European Boxing Championship 2017, personal translator and coordinator for the national teams of Ireland and Norway.
- Global Gender Forum 2017, translator.Personal qualities: quick learner, organized, punctual and creative.
Language Skills:
Fluent English, Russian and Ukrainian (native).
Additional skills:
Proficient with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Internet.
Hobbies: foreign languages and reading.
Spheres of working :
- translation en - ru/ukr, ru/ukr - en.- writing original texts/compositions.