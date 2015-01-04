- strong knowledge of HTML5;
- strong knowledge of CSS3.
##UNIX and Windows system administrator
- Хорошее знание и опыт работы Unix/Linux систем : Ubuntu,Debian, Gentoo, CentOS, OpenSuse, FreeBSD;
- Хорошее знание и опыт работы Winows систем : Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2/2012/2012R2, Windows 7/8/8.1;
- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию следующих сервисов на базе Linux:
- DNS: bind
- DHCP: dhcpd;
- WEB: apache, nginx;
- MAIL: Postfix, Dovecot, Sendmail, Amavis, Spamassassin, ClamAV;
- DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, CouchDB;
- Firewall: iptables;
- Proxy: Squid3+lightsquid+DansGuardian, Squid3+squidguard;
- Monitoring: Zabbix, Nagios;
- File Server: samba.
- FTP servers: Proftpd.
- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию следующих сервисов на базе Windows:
- Active Directory;
- DNS;
- DHCP;
- DB: Microsoft SQL 2005, 2008, 2008 R2, 2012;
- MAIL: MS Exchange 2007, 2010, 2013;
- Proxy: Microsoft ISA 2006, Microsoft Forefront TMG 2010;
- Firewall: Kerio WinRoute;
- File Server: Microsoft File Server;
- WEB: IIS;
- Windows Terminal Server;
- 1С Сервер v8.1/8.2/8.3 .
- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию корпоративных антивирусных систем на базе ESET ERA, Dr.Web Enterprise Security Suite.
О себе:
Пунктуальность, высокая само обучаемость, аналитический склад ума. Трудоголик)