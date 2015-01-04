ULW

Павел ULW

 
35 летУкраина/Одесса
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
9 лет назад
Unix/Linux and Windows system administrator

- strong knowledge of HTML5;

- strong knowledge of CSS3.

##UNIX and Windows system administrator

- Хорошее знание и опыт работы Unix/Linux систем : Ubuntu,Debian, Gentoo, CentOS, OpenSuse, FreeBSD;

- Хорошее знание и опыт работы Winows систем : Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2/2012/2012R2, Windows 7/8/8.1;

- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию следующих сервисов на базе Linux:

- DNS: bind

- DHCP: dhcpd;

- WEB: apache, nginx;

- MAIL: Postfix, Dovecot, Sendmail, Amavis, Spamassassin, ClamAV;

- DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, CouchDB;

- Firewall: iptables;

- Proxy: Squid3+lightsquid+DansGuardian, Squid3+squidguard;

- Monitoring: Zabbix, Nagios;

- File Server: samba.

- FTP servers: Proftpd.

- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию следующих сервисов на базе Windows:

- Active Directory;

- DNS;

- DHCP;

- DB: Microsoft SQL 2005, 2008, 2008 R2, 2012;

- MAIL: MS Exchange 2007, 2010, 2013;

- Proxy: Microsoft ISA 2006, Microsoft Forefront TMG 2010;

- Firewall: Kerio WinRoute;

- File Server: Microsoft File Server;

- WEB: IIS;

- Windows Terminal Server;

- 1С Сервер v8.1/8.2/8.3 .

- Опыт работы по внедрению и обслуживанию корпоративных антивирусных систем на базе ESET ERA, Dr.Web Enterprise Security Suite.

О себе:

Пунктуальность, высокая само обучаемость, аналитический склад ума. Трудоголик)

