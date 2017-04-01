Здравствуйте.
Listed below are my experience and skills:
- Configuring web-servers: Apache, Nginx and others.
- Automatization: Ansible, Jenkins
- Databases: MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL
- DNS: Bind, Tinydns
- ELK: Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logsash parsing
- Web: LAMP, LEMP, tuning Nginx and Apache
- Email: Postfix, Dovecot, Dkim, SPF, Exim etc.
- Monitoring: Nagios, Zabbix
- SSO: Shibboleth, Simplesaml
- CMS: Wordpress, Joomla
- Scripting: I'm not a developer but I know Bash and Python for the admins tasks. I have a some experience in PHP and Java.