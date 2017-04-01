Здравствуйте.

Listed below are my experience and skills:

- Configuring web-servers: Apache, Nginx and others.

- Automatization: Ansible, Jenkins

- Databases: MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

- DNS: Bind, Tinydns

- ELK: Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logsash parsing

- Web: LAMP, LEMP, tuning Nginx and Apache

- Email: Postfix, Dovecot, Dkim, SPF, Exim etc.

- Monitoring: Nagios, Zabbix

- SSO: Shibboleth, Simplesaml

- CMS: Wordpress, Joomla

- Scripting: I'm not a developer but I know Bash and Python for the admins tasks. I have a some experience in PHP and Java.