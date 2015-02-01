Uli_Kuksova

Graphic designer, marketing consultant

Dearcolleagues and friends!

I can giveyou marketing consultancy, create PR strategy or help with design logo and firm

style for your company. Normally I have met lots of cases when YOU want but I

can not help, cuz I have my own style and my own way of thinking and I will not

waste your money just to satisfy my ego. So, do not hesitate to ask me any

question. If we can work together and suitable to each other - I'll bring you

best result

Go aheadwith my information here -

around 7years experience in advertising,

bachelor injournalism,

PR &marketing courses,

experiencein organizing events and press-conferences 30-1500 people,

budgetingfor a year (around $1 000 000),

work inadvertisement in tourism - with UAE and Spain, flydubai air company, Alpha

Tours (UAE incoming company), embassies and tourist offices.

supportingcompany at exhibitions

projectmanagement, SMM, OOH, etc.

StudyingTurkish language and fluent in English and Russian.

Thank you so much for your time!