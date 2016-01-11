UAV LV is freelance production team that seeks to capture, edit and share captivating and compelling visual content from around the globe.
Drone videos, GoPro videos, 4K UltraHD videos, tropical travel videos
are just a few of the exciting things that are doing. UAV LV Drones
fitted with High Definition Cameras to capture stunning video footage up
to 4K Resolution.
We specialize in creating innovative and engaging drone aerial filming complete with music and professional editing for a
wide range of clients.
- 4K Drone Filming
- Rock Steady Aerial Footage
- Professional Video Production
- State of the Art Filming Drones
customers to see the property from a bird's eye view. Combining aerial
shots with ground level footage will assure your tour will provide the
best overall perspective of the property. We provide HD quality aerial
imagery using cost effective, safe and friendly technology!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2V7HjAGWMKGyJAXdxAj-Jg