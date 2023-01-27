Frontend Developer

My name is Valeriya. I am a software engineer with over 3 years of web development experience. I have experience with React.js, Vue.js, Node.js, REST API, C#, Dart, Flutter, PHP, Express.js, MySQL, SQL... I am constantly learning something new and improving my skills . Good communication skills and always open to new technologies/knowledge. I want to help people bring their creative ideas to life. I am always learning something new and attending various courses to improve my skills and be more in demand. I am responsible, polite, self-confident, I like to help people and I know how to establish good contact with them, and I am also ambitious and always achieve my goals.