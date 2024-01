Vallini_12_

WORK EXPERIENCE

2001-Present

Engineer, Linguist, Interpreter

Self-employed,

▪ Translation/Interpreting, Review/Revision in various SW medias, court interpreting –references are available, law / consulting (paralegal);

▪ Linguistic studies, corpora, statistics/comparative researches;

▪ Translation/Review/Interpreting in the areas of: pharmacy, related equipment and procedures, power industry,

mechanics. Language combinations for the above and for the data hereinafter:

French-English, English-Russian-English and French-Russian.

Business or sector Science & Engineering, Administrative, Education

1995-2001

Editor, Engineer

Kron-Press, MIR publishing houses, PLC AVIASALON.

Protex (Sotex), Moscow , pharmacy manufacturing, distribution

▪ Translation/Editing/Interpreting of contracts/Drafts thereof, Tech Regulations, Studies, Summaries incl. Pharmaby rules, studies & QA;

▪ Writing&editing;

▪ Marketing Studies, Administrative/International visits arrangement

Business or sector Publishing/ Kron-Press, MIR, and Engineering/Aviation/ PLC AVIASALON

1993-1995

Expert in Aircraft Production, Certification

Interstate Aviation Committee, Moscow

▪ drawing up of forms, summaries and reports & its translation, administrative (negotiations), the industry law-related studies.

Business or sector Aviation, Regulatory Institution

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

2007-2008

NorthumbriaUniversity, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Not-awarded, paralegal level

Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

▪ Law (LLB) Open Learning, General, Crime and Contract Law modules.

2007

Language Practice

The Oxford English Centre, Oxford, UK

▪ Listening, speaking, reading, writing and conversation, English

2012-2014

French studies

Centre Culturel Français de Moscou, membre

▪ French writing, understanding/speaking.

1989-1991

Referent

tion Institute (National Research University), Moscow , Languages Department

▪ Editing, translation & interpreting of texts, speeches mainly scientific.

1985-1992

Engineer, mechanics, aerospace

Moscow Aviation Institute (National Research University), Moscow

▪ Algorithmic languages and programming, Probability theory and

mathematical statistics, Computer

simulation of engineering problems,

Strength of materials,

Numerical methods, Structural

mechanics etc.