Vancho2105

Objective: To improve professional skills; to have a practice experience in economic sphere; to have opportunity for career growth

Education: 2014 – present, Petro Mohyla Black Sea State University, Faculty: of Economic Sciences

Qualification: Master

Speciality: Finance and Credit

2010- 2014, Petro Mohyla Black Sea State University, Faculty: of Economic Sciences

Qualification: BS

Speciality: Finance and Credit

Languages: Ukrainian(C2), Russian(C2), English(B2)

Additional skills Pc: MS Office, Internet

Responsible, non-conflict person, accurate, ready to work over time.