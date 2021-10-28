Experienced UX/UI Designer with strong graph. desing skills (can implement all designers requirements from logos, banners to websites and applications

Understanding of responsive design

Knowledge of human-computer interaction, navigation, usability for UI

design;

Able to determine UX issues and provide solutions

Good communication skills in English (both written and spoken);

Extensive knowledge of main design tools (Photoshop, Figma, Adobe XD, Illustrator, Affter Effects, etc.)

A good relevant portfolio and CV ✅

Understanding html, css.

- 6+year of experience in graphic design;

- 2+year of experience in UI/UX design;