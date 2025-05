Frontend Developer

I can customize WordPress themes for a year worked as a developer for importing, configuring and supporting WordPress sites, a cryptocurrency site on WordPress Elementor, I know how to typeset sites using bootstrap (3,4,5) and without using it, I made a volunteer site for Nikolaev with Laravel development, I developed laravel cooperation sites Copart, ready to learn new things and work hard.

My work:

www.avtoneveste.com

https://city-bus.rent/catalog/

https://sonetclinic.com/

crypto1ink.com

https://obmen-city.com/

https://arenda-mercedes.kiev.ua/

https://ptsr.info/

https://auctiongate.io/ua