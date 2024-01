Veritas_veritum

Personal Information

Date of Birth: 28.12.90

Citizenship: Azerbaijani

Tel. home: (012) 424-71-05

Tel. mobile: (050) 635-51-41

E-mail: [email protected]

Work Experience.

2011(February)- interpretation

2012- correspondence translation

Education

2008-2012 Azerbaijan University of Languages

Faculty of Translation

Specialization: English- Russian and Russian-English Translation

Qualifications

2007-2008 “Sabba” English Courses

2011. “Celt” English Courses

Languages Fluent In Azeri, Russian, English(IELTS-7),

Deutch - Beginner

Computer Skills

MS Outlook,MS Excel , MS Word, InfoPath , Internet

Explorer

Self Assessment Flexible, self motivated, goal oriented, good team player.

References Are Available upon the request.