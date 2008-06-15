VikkiNagyova

Перевод (все тематики), копирайтинг, рекламные объявления и слоганы.
Языки: английский, немецкий, словацкий, русский, украинский.
Качественная работа, адекватная оценка возможностей, выполнение в оговоренный срок.
Work experience
-currently
freelancer, skype-lector
business/technical/marketing/industrial/oil-gas English teaching, copywriting, translation
-01.07.2013 - 07.10.2013
Interpreter-Assistant
Translation of technical and project documentation, interpreting, business trips, meetings, project management
Paul Wurth LU (Luxembourg)
Metallurgical/environment cleaning Industry
-25.01.2011-07.09.2012
Interpreter, translator (ACU project)
-Project documentation translating, mailing
-Interpreting on the meetings, negotiations during working process
-Organization of transportation, housing of company representatives, visas extension, bank accounts opening, back-burner issues emerging due to foreign specialists staying in Ukraine
LLC “HR Garant” (For PJSC AZOVSTAL IRON&STEEL WORKS)
Short-term Contract for the period of project implementation on Azovsteel vs SMS Siemag.
Metallurgical Industry
-01.03.2009-30.04.2009
Translator, interpreter
-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.
-Accompanying the director during the meetings with foreign delegations.
A-1 System Crewing Company
Crewing in Mariupol
-01.06.2009-30.06.2009
Translator, interpreter
-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.
-Interpreting for foreign clients of the agency.
-Organizing meetings for foreign clients with women whom they e-mailed.
YOU & I Marriage Agency
Marriage Services
-01.07.2009-10.08.2009
Interpreter(during UEFA under19 European Championship)
Interpreting for UEFA representatives, local authorities and representatives from Mariupol Sport Committee
Zapadniy Stadium
Football organisation
-15.07.2008-05.08.2008
Interpreter
-Interpreting for the clients.
-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.
YOU & I Marriage Agency
Marriage Services
-15.06.2008-12.07.2008
Interpreter (during VII Memorial V.Bannikov International Youth Tournament 2008)
-Dealing with organizers, hotel staff.
Mariupol Family and Youth Department
Organizing sport & entertainment events
Education and training
- September 2005 - June 2009
Bachelor (translation/interpeting Ehglish/German/Russian/Ukrainian)
Business correspondence, Sea English, Management and Economics, Ethics of business communication, Language and mass-media, Business German.
Priazov State Technical University
- September 2009 – June 2010
Master (translation/interpeting Ehglish/German/Russian/Ukrainian)
E-Mailing, Simultaneous interpreting, Business correspondence, Sea English, Management and Economics, Ethics of business communication, Language and mass-media, Business German.
Priazov State Technical University
Mother tongue(s) Russian, Ukrainian
Other language(s) English, German, Slovak
Computer skills and competences Word, Excel, Acrobat Reader, PowerPoint, Outlook, Internet and Email