VikkiNagyova

Все можно сделать лучше, чем делалось до сих пор.

Перевод (все тематики), копирайтинг, рекламные объявления и слоганы.

Языки: английский, немецкий, словацкий, русский, украинский.

Качественная работа, адекватная оценка возможностей, выполнение в оговоренный срок.

Work experience

-currently

freelancer, skype-lector

business/technical/marketing/industrial/oil-gas English teaching, copywriting, translation

-01.07.2013 - 07.10.2013

Interpreter-Assistant

Translation of technical and project documentation, interpreting, business trips, meetings, project management

Paul Wurth LU (Luxembourg)

Metallurgical/environment cleaning Industry

-25.01.2011-07.09.2012

Interpreter, translator (ACU project)

-Project documentation translating, mailing

-Interpreting on the meetings, negotiations during working process

-Organization of transportation, housing of company representatives, visas extension, bank accounts opening, back-burner issues emerging due to foreign specialists staying in Ukraine

LLC “HR Garant” (For PJSC AZOVSTAL IRON&STEEL WORKS)

Short-term Contract for the period of project implementation on Azovsteel vs SMS Siemag.

Metallurgical Industry

-01.03.2009-30.04.2009

Translator, interpreter

-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.

-Accompanying the director during the meetings with foreign delegations.

A-1 System Crewing Company

Crewing in Mariupol

-01.06.2009-30.06.2009

Translator, interpreter

-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.

-Interpreting for foreign clients of the agency.

-Organizing meetings for foreign clients with women whom they e-mailed.

YOU & I Marriage Agency

Marriage Services

-01.07.2009-10.08.2009

Interpreter(during UEFA under19 European Championship)

Interpreting for UEFA representatives, local authorities and representatives from Mariupol Sport Committee

Zapadniy Stadium

Football organisation

-15.07.2008-05.08.2008

Interpreter

-Interpreting for the clients.

-Dealing with e-mail correspondence.

YOU & I Marriage Agency

Marriage Services

-15.06.2008-12.07.2008

Interpreter (during VII Memorial V.Bannikov International Youth Tournament 2008)

-Dealing with organizers, hotel staff.

Mariupol Family and Youth Department

Organizing sport & entertainment events

Education and training

- September 2005 - June 2009

Bachelor (translation/interpeting Ehglish/German/Russian/Ukrainian)

Business correspondence, Sea English, Management and Economics, Ethics of business communication, Language and mass-media, Business German.

Priazov State Technical University

- September 2009 – June 2010

Master (translation/interpeting Ehglish/German/Russian/Ukrainian)

E-Mailing, Simultaneous interpreting, Business correspondence, Sea English, Management and Economics, Ethics of business communication, Language and mass-media, Business German.

Priazov State Technical University

Mother tongue(s) Russian, Ukrainian

Other language(s) English, German, Slovak

Computer skills and competences Word, Excel, Acrobat Reader, PowerPoint, Outlook, Internet and Email