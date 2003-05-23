Viktoriiaaaa

Graphic Designer | Presentation Design | Translator of texts | Figma & PowerPoint

More than 65 unique projects. And 50+ satisfied customers. I will help turn your thoughts into reality.

Certified specialist in the field of front-end development, namely HTML, CSS. But she found herself in design.

I have 1 year experience in Graphic & Presentation Design. I worked with 50+ clients. Each project is special and creative for me. I created logos, postcards, banners, presentations, etc.

I work in:

Figma

Canvas

PowerPoint

