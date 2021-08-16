PROFILE
I am a self-organized, highly-motivated specialistwith strong skills in digital marketing and mathematical statistics. I am
interested in working for a big technological company with challenging projects
using my ability to predict data.
WORKEXPERIENCE
Ø UKLON (IT, ONLINE TAXI SERVICE), KYIV
Digital Marketing Specialist, Web-Analyst, Jul 2017 - Present
· Setup and analysis of Google Ads campaigns (Search,GDN, Universal App Campaigns)
· Setup and analysis of Facebook Ads campaigns
· Analysis of the quality of advertising channels usingAppsFlyer
· Analysis of the achievement of KPI for projects
· Reporting according to the results of advertisingactivities, providing recommendations for improving the volume of traffic, the achieved conversions, the number of leads
· Search new marketing channels
· Providing App Store Optimization of Android and iOSapplications
Ø ART MEDIA PROJECT (DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY), KYIV
Digital-Analyst, Dec 2016 – Jul 2017
· Analysis of the quality of advertising channels
· Support for the integration of offline and onlinesources
· Conducting an audit of advertising campaigns in GoogleAdwords
· Analysis of the achievement of KPI for projects
· Reporting according to the results of advertisingactivities, providing recommendations for improving the volume of traffic, the achieved conversions, the number of leads
· Conducting an analysis of markets, in particular theprimary real estate market and children's goods
· Writing articles on web analytics, conducting internalseminars for employees
Ø CORAL TRAVEL (OPERATOR OF TOURISTS SERVICES), KYIV
Analyst, Sep 2015– Dec 2016
· Gather data on competitors and analyze their prices,sales, and method of marketing and distribution.
· Prepare reports of findings, illustrating datagraphically and translating complex findings into written text.
· Seek and provide information to help companiesdetermine their position in the marketplace.
Ø 4SERVICE (MARKETING), KYIV
Project Manager,Apr 2015 – Aug 2015
· Control and management of the project in researchingof the service sector using the method of Mystery shopping
Ø VTB BANK (BANK), KYIV
Client SupportSpecialist, Jun 2013 – Jan 2015
· Receiving incoming calls, counseling clients onexisting bank products, assistance in financial matters.
Ø OPTIMUS (TRAINING CENTRE), KYIV
Tutor of Math, Oct2011 – Jun 2013
· Provide private instruction to individual or smallgroups of students to improve academic performance, improve occupational skills, or prepare for academic or occupational tests.
· Travel to students' homes, libraries, or schools toconduct tutoring sessions.
· Mathematical lessons for students of different ages
EDUCATION
2009 - 2013
KYIV TARAS SHEVCHENKO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, KYIV
Bachelor, Facultyof Mechanics and Mathematics, Mathematics
2013-2015
KYIV TARAS SHEVCHENKO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, KYIV
Master, Faculty ofMechanics and Mathematics, Statistics
ADDITIONALSKILLS
· An expert in Microsoft Office software package (thecertificate Office Guru): Word, Excel (working with formulas, PivotTables, macros), PowerPoint, Outlook.
· An experienced Internet user.
· Skills to work with R, SPSS.
· SQL to an basic level
· Easily solve technical problems
· English - upper-intermediate, Russian, Ukrainian– expert
· Personal qualities: responsibility, punctuality,sociability and friendliness, affability, high efficiency
· Ready for frequent travel and relocation
· Without any bad habits
