Digital Marketing Specialist, Web Analyst

PROFILE

 

I am a self-organized, highly-motivated specialistwith strong skills in digital marketing and mathematical statistics. I am

interested in working for a big technological company with challenging projects

using my ability to predict data.

 

WORKEXPERIENCE

 

Ø  UKLON (IT, ONLINE TAXI SERVICE), KYIV

Digital Marketing Specialist, Web-Analyst, Jul 2017 - Present

·        Setup and analysis of Google Ads campaigns (Search,GDN, Universal App Campaigns)

·        Setup and analysis of Facebook Ads campaigns

·        Analysis of the quality of advertising channels usingAppsFlyer

·        Analysis of the achievement of KPI for projects

·        Reporting according to the results of advertisingactivities, providing recommendations for improving the volume of traffic, the achieved conversions, the number of leads

·        Search new marketing channels

·        Providing App Store Optimization of Android and iOSapplications

 

 

Ø  ART MEDIA PROJECT (DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY), KYIV

Digital-Analyst, Dec 2016 – Jul 2017

·        Analysis of the quality of advertising channels

·        Support for the integration of offline and onlinesources

·        Conducting an audit of advertising campaigns in GoogleAdwords

·        Analysis of the achievement of KPI for projects

·        Reporting according to the results of advertisingactivities, providing recommendations for improving the volume of traffic, the achieved conversions, the number of leads

·        Conducting an analysis of markets, in particular theprimary real estate market and children's goods

·        Writing articles on web analytics, conducting internalseminars for employees

 

Ø  CORAL TRAVEL (OPERATOR OF TOURISTS SERVICES), KYIV

Analyst, Sep 2015– Dec 2016

·        Gather data on competitors and analyze their prices,sales, and method of marketing and distribution.

·        Prepare reports of findings, illustrating datagraphically and translating complex findings into written text.

·        Seek and provide information to help companiesdetermine their position in the marketplace.

 

Ø  4SERVICE (MARKETING), KYIV

Project Manager,Apr 2015 – Aug 2015

·        Control and management of the project in researchingof the service sector using the method of Mystery shopping

 

Ø  VTB BANK (BANK), KYIV

Client SupportSpecialist, Jun 2013 – Jan 2015

·        Receiving incoming calls, counseling clients onexisting bank products, assistance in financial matters.

 

Ø  OPTIMUS (TRAINING CENTRE), KYIV

Tutor of Math, Oct2011 – Jun 2013

·        Provide private instruction to individual or smallgroups of students to improve academic performance, improve occupational skills, or prepare for academic or occupational tests.

·        Travel to students' homes, libraries, or schools toconduct tutoring sessions.

·        Mathematical lessons for students of different ages

 

 

EDUCATION

2009 - 2013

KYIV TARAS SHEVCHENKO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, KYIV

Bachelor, Facultyof Mechanics and Mathematics, Mathematics

 

2013-2015

KYIV TARAS SHEVCHENKO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, KYIV

Master, Faculty ofMechanics and Mathematics, Statistics

 

ADDITIONALSKILLS

·               An expert in Microsoft Office software package (thecertificate Office Guru): Word, Excel (working with formulas, PivotTables, macros), PowerPoint, Outlook.

·               An experienced Internet user.

·               Skills to work with R, SPSS.

·               SQL to an basic level

·               Easily solve technical problems

·               English - upper-intermediate, Russian, Ukrainian– expert

·               Personal qualities: responsibility, punctuality,sociability and friendliness, affability, high efficiency

·               Ready for frequent travel and relocation

·               Without any bad habits

AndroidPowerPointGoogle AdsSQL
