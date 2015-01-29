Vladimir2015

Vladimir Vasyniuk
24-12 Halabyan st.
Yerevan-36, Armenia 375036
T: (37410) 351134
Professional Summary
Qualified professional Russian/English translator with excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Hard-working, friendly and very much a team player. Seeking a position in a professional business environment.
Education
Professional Translator Accreditation Toronto, ON
National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters
Completed: 2010
Employment History
November 2010 – Present: Translator
Russian community centre, Toronto, Canada
Responsibilities:
Provide translation services for any documents, research or administration
Liaise with English and Russian speaking staff, stakeholders and the public
Provide tutoring services to students from Russia and business professionals seeking proficiency in Russia