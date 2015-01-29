Vladimir2015

Vladimir Vasyniuk

24-12 Halabyan st.

Yerevan-36, Armenia 375036

T: (37410) 351134

E: [email protected]

Professional Summary

Qualified professional Russian/English translator with excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Hard-working, friendly and very much a team player. Seeking a position in a professional business environment.

Education

Professional Translator Accreditation Toronto, ON

National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters

Completed: 2010

Employment History

November 2010 – Present: Translator

Russian community centre, Toronto, Canada

Responsibilities:

Provide translation services for any documents, research or administration

Liaise with English and Russian speaking staff, stakeholders and the public

Provide tutoring services to students from Russia and business professionals seeking proficiency in Russia