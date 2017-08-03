WaruidesuJimmy

C# Программист

My professional career has been running on three separate but often closely related tracks: Desktop Application Development, Embedded Software Development and Hardware Development.In the last couple of years my work has been focused on the first two fields, and most recently on Desktop Application development, VBA development and End-User Support. I have excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills developed over the years of engineering work in various fields.

I am a patient, thorough person with high attention to detail. I can provide consulting, software development, testing/debugging and other services ranging from short one-hour jobs, to full-time every day work, to long-term cooperation and support.

Thank you for visiting my profile and I look forward to hearing from you!