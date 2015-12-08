WebKiev1

Роман Гапонов WebKiev1

 
38 летУкраина/Киев
8 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
8 лет назад
Experienced wordpress and eCommerce developer, designer and QA

My skills:

- design

- development websites

- testing

- hosting

- support

I create websites since 2012. During that period I've made hundreds of websites of different difficulty, beginning from landing page websites and ending with multi-function catalogues, e-commerce websites, complex corporate websites and applications for cafe and bars. Start cooperation with me and you will be satisfied with the result.

WordPress
Портфолио