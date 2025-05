Quality Assurance Engineer

Yuliana Hakobjanyan

Tel.091184923, 010568911

e-mail: [email protected]

Education:

St. Petersburg institute of economical relations - Management Yerevan, Armenia.

Degree in Software Development

Armenian Open University, Yerevan, Armenia

Languages: Armenian, Russian, English

Professional skills

Software Testing and Quality Assurance (2004 to present)

More than 6 years in Software Quality Assurance:

Experienced in

QA Management & Control

- Test Strategy Development

- Test plan (resources and time) and test cases development

- Review and take part in approval process of the various design/requirements documents

- Review and approval of test results produced by QA engineers.

- Managing the test team, tracking tests execution progress, tracking changes in the project scope and making adjustments to both tests and the schedule, preparing test reports, managing test lab.

- Approving a milestone's build in accordance with the quality criteria defined in the contract

- Processing all product deliveries to the customer

- Test and verification plans inspection

- Training of junior QA engineers

Testing

- Test environment installation and configuration

- Perform documentation testing, functional testing, system integration testing, user acceptance testing, and preproduction

- Identify, analyze, and document all defects, programming errors (software bugs) and operational characteristics that are inconsistent with stated requirements and design specifications.

Platforms: Windows family including Windows 7, Linux (Suse, Fedora, Ubuntu)

Databases: Oracle 9i-11i, MS SQL Server, Sybase, MS Access, MySQL

Work experience

EPAM Systems Inc., Yerevan 2008-2010

QA Team Lead

Project Name: Sightline

Position: QA Team Lead

Project: Server-Client data transferring powerful system

Platforms: Windows XP, Windows 2003 Enterprise Server , Windows 2008 Server, Windows Vista

Databases: MSSQL 2005 Development edition, Oracle 11i Release 2, MySQL

Vested Development, Inc., Yerevan 2004-2008

QA Team Lead

Project Name: Datawatch Enterprise Solution

Position: Senior Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Datawatch|ES Web's powerful report-mining technology

Platforms: Windows 2000, Windows 2003 Enterprise Server

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Development edition, Oracle 9i Release 2,

Project Name: Integr_CMM

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Integrien Corporation

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Project Name: Sensitech

Position: QA consultant

Project: Technical Services to create and maintain Cold Chain Manager (CCM) databases.

Platforms: Windows XP Pro, MS SQL Server 2000

Project Name: OMK Portal

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Corporative Portal of Metallurgical Industrial Complex

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Project Name: EPA_Pilot

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Automatisation System of Maintenance Supply

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Project Name: Roust_OI

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Microsoft Outlook Integration

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Project Name: Spotfire

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Spotfire client-server system modification and maintenance.

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Databases: Oracle 9i

Project Name: Salesnet

Position: Leader Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Salesnet Account/Contact/Deal Update Tool

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Project Name: Granite XP Maintenance Team

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Granite XP system modification and maintenance.

Platforms: Windows 2000 Server SP4, Windows XP Pro

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP ESRI Integration

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: ESRI ArcGIS 9.0 software Integration with Granite XP.

Platforms: Windows 2000 Server SP4

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP Maintenance Team

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Granite XP system modification and maintenance.

Platforms: Windows 2000 Server SP4, Windows XP Pro

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP Flexidata Integration

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: PipeLogix Flexidata 6.1 software Integration with Granite XP.

Platforms: Windows 2000 Server SP4, Windows XP Pro

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP Azteca Integration

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Cityworks Azteca software Integration with Granite XP.

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP Hansen Integration

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Hansen 7.6 (7.7) software Integration with Granite XP.

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Databases: MSSQL 2000 Enterprise edition, Oracle 9i Release 1, MS Access

Project Name: Granite XP WinCan Integration Phase 2

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: WinCan v.7 software Integration with Granite XP.

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

Databases: MS Access

Project Name: Fellowes Support Pro-Media Organizer

Position: Quality Assurance Engineer

Project: Media-label designing and printing on special paper formats system

Platforms: Windows XP Pro

“Antares” Publishng House & Advertising Agency 2002-2003

Network & System Administrator

Network & system administration

Technical support