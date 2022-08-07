Interior designer, 3D visualiser

I am interested in working for a company where my 10+ years of experience as a 3D interior designer could help you with your 3D projects.Since 2018 I have been working at Mirt, where I do visualisation modelling and 3D design of classic and contemporary furniture. I work with 3ds Max (Corona), ArchiCAD, Adobe Photoshop, Blender and ZBrush as well as being fluent in hand drawing.I am a self-motivated creative professional with attention to detail, an exceptional problem solver and punctual. I have the ability to communicate with clients on a personal level, which allows me to develop bespoke designs to suit their needs.I can start working remotely and I have all the tools I need to get started right away.Thank you for taking the time to review my portfolio and CV, and I look forward to learning more about your company's goals and how I can help achieve them. Please let me know if you would be willing to discuss my qualifications and any potential employment opportunities.