I am 22 years old living in Poland , the city of Warsaw.I have been developing websites for 2 years. Basic competencies that I use in my work :- adaptability- Clear interface- modern style- adaptabilityMain stack of tools :Figma / Git / Html5 / Css3 / JavaScript / BootstrapThis is how the process works ...1) Prototyping - It starts with a simple idea that we can discuss with you about your preferences and wishes.2) Editing and Design - Then follows the process of the prototype development itself and the presentation of the working wizard for your approval. 3) Uploading the site to the web space - This is followed by approval of the final design and its transfer to the hypertext markup language for display in the web space.