YuryKunitski

Java web developer

- Advanced in control version system Git

- Intermediate in TFS

- Advanced in Back-end Java Development

- Novice in Front-end Angular Framework

- Experience with different database (MySQL, PostreSQL, H2, MongoDb)

- Novice in Java Script Development

- Team-player and quick-learner willing to share and receive the knowledge in team

- Experience on real project less then a year, so I am motivated by challenging assignment and time bound tasks with high degree of uncertainty.