YuryKunitski

Java web developer
- Advanced in control version system Git
- Intermediate in TFS
- Advanced in Back-end Java Development
- Novice in Front-end Angular Framework
- Experience with different database (MySQL, PostreSQL, H2, MongoDb)
- Novice in Java Script Development
- Team-player and quick-learner willing to share and receive the knowledge in team
- Experience on real project less then a year, so I am motivated by challenging assignment and time bound tasks with high degree of uncertainty.
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!