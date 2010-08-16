Azina Makulzhan
87054471944,
C.V.
Azina Makulzhan
OBJECTIVE:
English-Kazakh, Russian-Kazakh Translation Opportunities
UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
• 2004 - 2008 Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Faculty of international relations, Area of specialization: Asian-Pacific region.
• 2007 – Kazakh-Indian IT center (National Institute of Information Technologies, India).
• 2008 - 2010 Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Faculty of international relations, magistracy
EXPERIENCE and SKILLS HIGHLIGHT
2005 - Rider Company (Localization)
2006 - Izhanov & Partners (Localization)
2007 - Selected by the PALEX Company (Russia, Tomsk) to be the editor/translator for the Microsoft Localization projects.
2008 - Freelancer at Janus Company.
SOFTWARE SKILLS
Trados, Microsoft Helium.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Date of birth: 03.12.1986
INTERESTS:
History, sociology, current international processes, politics, IT, reading, and painting.
PERSONAL QUALITIES: responsibility, communicativeness