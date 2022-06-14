Перевод (EN-RU)

I started learning English many years ago. At first, it wasn't very efficiently since I didn't realize why should I do that. Time passed, I started listening to English singers and this was the point of no return. So, I decided to connect my further study with English too. My major was Teaching English, but that didn't make me thrill, I wasn't excited about that. Once I decided to take part at my University's translators competition. I didn't prepare for that and didn't know what to expect. Suddenly, I became a winner. I always loved to create texts that one may find funny or fascinating, and at that moment I realized that I had found something that I had been looking for for so long.

Mostly, I study translation myself, I got some basic knowledge at university, but it wasn't enough for working.

I obtained a certificate of retraining course in Chinese language, where I studied translation too. Currently I'm studying Game localization (localization of software is included).