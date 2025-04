Do you want a quality product? I know how to do it!

Skills&Expertise:

practical skills writing Test Cases, Bug Reports, Test Plans;

practical skills Test execution, black box testing;

practical skills with Bug Tracking Systems;

practical skills with Selenium IDE;

possess knowledge of methodologies of software development

Technical skills:

Technologies: HTML, CSS, XML, SQL, JSON;

Operation Systems: Windows XP/8;

Trackers: Jira; RedMine.