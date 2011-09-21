Education

December 2009 - March 2010 German language Courses (Advanced Level)

2007 – 2008 National Aviation University (Kiev, Ukraine)

I have got Master Degree of Computer systems and networks

September 2008 – June 2009 German language Courses (Advanced Level)

2003 – 2007 National Aviation University (Kiev, Ukraine)

I have got Bachelor Degree of Computer engineering

August 2007 – December 2007 I have graduated a “CCNA” Courses (Part of Cisco Certificates in networking)

2006 – 2007 English language Courses (Intermediate Level)

October 2006 – December 2006 I have graduated “Windows Server 2003” Courses

2002 – 2003 I have been studying Russian language at the private institute (Kiev, Ukraine)

2001 – 2002 I have got High School Certificate in Syria

Experience

September 2009 – now Microcom LLC (Kiev, Ukraine) – at the position of Informational Technology Department Specialist

Duties and responsibilities: analysis and solutions for hardware and software problems, network installing and testing, Server’s managing.

January 2008 – August 2008 Microcom LLC (Kiev, Ukraine) – at the position of Informational Technology Department Specialist

Duties and responsibilities: analysis and solutions for hardware and software problems, network installing and testing, Server’s managing.

December 2007 – January 2008 NPN Technology LLC (Kiev, Ukraine) – at the position of Linux Systems Administrator

Languages

Russian language – fluent (speaking , writing and reading )

English language –Intermediate (speaking and writing)

German language – Intermediate

Arabic – Native Language

Computer Skills

Computer literate: familiar with SQL Structured Query Language ,TCP/IP Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol, A+ as Hardware & Software ,HTML Hyper text markup language, Office, Operating System: 95/98/NT/2000/2003/XP/Vista/Win7/Linux, Network Basic Application & Network Application ,Windows 2000/2003 server (DNS, WINS, Active Directory, Terminal service) , phpbb,vbulletin ,Joomla,mysmartbb,pbboard, Certified IT specialist Cisco (CCNA 2 Networking Basics)