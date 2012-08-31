Software Engineer

I have more than 2 year of experience in software development mainly in development of web projects. I have good understanding of the object oriented concepts, multi-layer architecture and using design patterns.

I have good knowledge and skills in programming on Java. In my projects I’m working a lot with following technologies: PostgreSQL, JavaScript, HTML/DHTML, XML, Hibernate, Spring, Strauts2 Framework. I have mainly worked with PostgresSQL, Hibernate, Tomcat, Eclipse, Spring.

I have experience in designing and development multi-layer web application, developing high-quality source code and working with version control.

I am flexible, sociable, responsible, punctual and capable person.