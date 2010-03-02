C++/QT/algorithms/math/3d/graphics/computational geometry/image processing

5 years of experience.

BS degree in Computer Science.

Skills:

Algorithms and data structures:

Sorting : quicksort, Shell, merge, heap, counting, binary, radix (MSD/LSD), bucket and others.

Order statistics.

Hashing : direct-address, chaining, open-address(linear/quadratic probing; double hashing),

universal, cuckoo, perfect hashing.

Heaps : binary, binomial, fibonacci, skew; applications.

Trees : binary search, AVL, red-black, B-trees, treaps.

Augmenting: dynamic order/rank statistics, RMQ, RSQ, interval trees, point of maximum overlap.

Generating of combinatorial and discrete objects.

Dynamic programming.

Greedy algorithms.

Mics : skiplists, disjoint set structures, LCA

More advanced algorithms skills:

Graph algorithms : BFS, DFS(and applications), topological sorting, strongly connected components,

bridges, cutpoints, m-connectivity, matching, spannig trees, cycles, cycle generation various shortest- path problems

(Dijcstra, Bellman-Ford, DAG shortest paths, difference constraings, Floyd- Warshall, Johnson),

dynamic algorithms: lining & cutting trees, top-trees, ET trees.

Network flows: maximum flows, minimum cost flows, matchings.

Computation geometry algorithms:

Line segment intersection, triangulation, orthogonal range searching, Voronoi diagrams, arrangements,

delaunay triangulation, interval trees, priority search trees, segment trees, convex hulls, BSP,

quadtrees, point location, ray shooting, geometric intersection, rotating calipers and their applications, polygons,

polygon decomposing, orthogonal polygons, nearest neighbors, boolean operations, convexity.

Сollision detection:

Bounding volumes, primitive tests, BVH, BSP tree hierarchies, spatial partitioning, optimization, robustness.

Linear algebra and 3D math:

Matrices, vectors, transformations, quaternions, distances.

Programming Skills (only relevant mentioned).

Bits and bytes are my friends :)

C++/STL (strong knowledge).

Passion for optimization. Strong optimization skills.

AMD Code analyst; VTune.

Multithreading: win32, OpenMP; Service action/configuration/event handling/synchronization/concurrency patterns.

QT3/4.

Patterns: POSA, GoF.

Resource management (smart pointers, lazy/eager/partial acquisition, caching/pooling/coordinator/evictor patters).

Compilers: vs2003/2005, metrowerks code warrior, GCC.

Cross-platform code experience.

Platforms: PC, PC-like gambling platforms, NDS.

VCS: perforce, SVN.

Basic Linux user.

3D:

Understanding of both hardware and production pipeline, shader programming.

Solid understanding 3d graphics : transformations, geometry representation, lighting, texture mapping (environment mapping, multitexturing),

rasterisation, composting, screen-space effects; transformation, texture mapping and lighting techniques

(including stereo viewing, DOF, image tiling, billboarding, texture projection, texture animation, detail textures, mipmaps, light maps,

different lighting models, bump mapping, HDR, global illumination), picking, occlusion culling, LODs, reflections,

refractions, shadows (projective shadows, shadow volumes, shadow maps).

Good knowledge of Maya from programmer's standpoint.

Maya API/MEL. 3D api : OpenGL 2.0, DirectX9, NDS GL.

Shader Api's : HLSL, Cg, GLSL. (DX vs*/ps*) and GL legacy vendor extensions.

Projects:

2007-2009 Outsource : Computational Geometry, Graphics, Games.

2008-2009 Transas Technology. Computational Geometry, Visualiation. http://transas.com/products/simulators/sim_products/navigational.

2007-2008 Create Studio. Game Engine Development. Game Insecticides. http://www.insecticidethegame.com/

2006-2007 Creaet Studio. Game Programming. Game Coded Arms: Pentagon. http://creatstudio.com/games/coded-arms.php