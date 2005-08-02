akuznetsov

Over 5 years of experience as a Software Developer/Engineer and Systems Implementor, primarily in Application Development using C++, Basic, Java; in Database Development technologies such as SQL (PL/SQL) Programming, Informix, Oracle, PostgreSQL. Very strong in the design and development of client/server software applications for Microsoft Windows platform, web applications on J2EE platform; have extensive experience with:

Microsoft Visual Studio 6.0/7.0 Standard 2003 (Microsoft Visual C++ 6.0/7.0, Microsoft Visual Basic 6.0), Borland Delphi Client/Server Suit 4/5, Oracle Forms 6i, Oracle Reports 6i

Java technology (J2EE, JSP/Servlets, JSP Tags Library, Portlets, Spring MVC Pattern, Spring Framework, JavaBeans, Hibernate, JDBC, XML, Apache Ant)

Windows API, COM, ActiveX, QT

BDE, ADO

PL/SQL, SQL

Informix 7.x, Oracle 7.x/8.x/9i, Microsoft Access 98/2000, RDBMS Linter 6.0, PostgreSQL 7.x/8.x

Erwin PLATINUM, Erwin Associates, TOAD, Oracle Software Packager 2.2

EDUCATION

Master of Automatic Systems Information Processing and Management, Kazan State Technical University by A.N. Tupolev

Major: Systems analyst engineer

TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT

HARDWARE:

PENTIUM, IBM PCs

OPERATING SYSTEM: WINDOWS 95/98/NT/2K/XP, LINUX (Red Hat), MS DOS 6.21

SOFTWARE: Visual C++ 6.0/7.0, Visual Basic 6.0, Borland Delphi Client/Server Suit 4/5, Oracle Forms 6i, Informix 7.x, ORACLE 8.x/9i, SQL, RDBMS Linter 6, PostgreSQL, IntelliJIDEA 4.5, J2EE, Spring Framework, Hibernate 2

TOOLS: Erwin PLATINUM, Erwin Associates, TOAD, Oracle Software Packager 2.2, Apache Ant

APIs and LIBRARIES: Windows API, COM, ActiveX, QT

LANGUAGE: PL/SQL, OBJECT PASCAL, C/ C++, Basic, Java, XML

APPLICATIONS: Multi-threaded, OS Windows services, embedded programming

LANGUAGES

English (Read/Write - Good, Speaking - Poor)

MAJOR ASSIGNMENTS

ICL KME CS, Kazan, Tatarstan, Russian Federation

May 2005 - Present

1. As a Technical Lead, development web application information system "MARAFON" on J2EE platform for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of republic Tatarstan. Use presentation layer Spring MVC pattern, business layer Spring Framework 1.2-rc2, persistent layer JDBC, testing JUnit, build project Apache Ant, use technologies (JSP/Spring Controller, XML/XSLT) and component technologies (Java Beans component architecture).

Environment: Platform: J2EE 1.4.2_07, Application server: Jakarta Tomcat 5.0.27,

Database: Oracle 9.x, IDE: IntelliJIDEA 4.5.

January 2005 - May 2005

1. As a Technical Lead, took part in migration of the ULTIMA* solution to J2EE platform. Used Spring MVC pattern at presentation layer, Spring Framework 1.1.5 at business layer, Hibernate 2 at persistent layer. Build project with Apache Ant. Used JUnit for testing. Also used following technologies: (JSP/Spring Controller, XML) and component technologies (Java Beans component architecture).

Environment: J2EE 1.4.2_07, JBoss 4.0.1sp1 (with web container Jakarta Tomcat 5.0), Oracle 8.x/9.x, PostgreSQL 8.x, IntelliJIDEA 4.5, Eclipse 3.0.1

May 2004 - January 2005

2. As a Senior Software Engineer, took part in off-shore development of ULTIMA* product family for US and global Healthcare sector. Was involved in system modules development. Created installation package with Oracle Software Packager 2.2.

Environment: Oracle 9i, Oracle Forms 6i, Oracle Software Packager 2.2, Oracle PL/SQL, SQL, PENTIUM III, WINDOWS 2K/XP.

June 2003 - May 2004

3. As a Senior Software Engineer, took part in development of sea shipping arranging and controlling system. System was developed under MS Windows with MS Visual Studio 7.0 Standard 2003, compiled and built under MSVS (Linux family) for use in XWindows with QT library (www.trolltech.com). Database ran under RDBMS Linter 6.0 (www.relex.ru) and/or PostgreSQL servers.

Installed and implemented the system on customer's site.

Environment: MS Visual C++ 7.0 Standard 2003, RDBMS LINTER 6.0, PostgreSQL, Trolltech QT, PENTIUM III, WINDOWS 2K/XP, MSVS 3.0 (Linux Red Hat clone).

SPA "Volga", Kazan, Tatarstan, Russian Federation

June 2002 - June 2003

4. As a Senior Software Engineer, developed Warehouse management, Orders management modules for the in-house ERP system of Tacos, LLC, Russia. Developed and implemented data exchange between central and regional office. Developed PL/SQL database stored procedures and triggers.

Environment: Borland Delphi 5, Oracle 9i, Oracle PL/SQL, SQL, BDE, Windows 95/98/ME/NT, PENTIUM III

September 2001 - June 2002

5. As a Senior Software Engineer, Developed Warehouse management, Orders management, Book-keeping, Permanent assets accounting modules for the in-house ERP system of Vakuummash Corp., Russia.

Environment: Informix 7.x, Borland Delphi 5, BDE, Windows 95/98/ME/NT, PENTIUM III