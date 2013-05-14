Expert in Telecom area (SS7, GSM Gateways, Device detection applications, LTE, Signaling Solutions).
-Project management: managing maintenance and development projects in telecom platforms area;
-Signaling support: 24/7 signaling support, participation in emergency cases, on-call support, on-site support, solution's integration in customer's system, remote assistance;
-Software engineering: experience in the whole life cycle of software development including requirements analysis, documentation, design, coding, testing, support.
Specialties:
-Programming languages:C,C++,Java SE,Assembler,Shell scripts,SQL,Make;
-Protocols:SS7(INAP,MAP,ISUP,TCAP,SCCP,M3UA,MTPL3,SCTP,MTPL2), Diameter, SS7 application layers, SNMP, TCP/IP;
-Tools:Gcc,G++,Gdb,Rational PureCoverage, FlexeLint, Valgrind, ClearCase, SVN, ActiveMQ, Wireshark, Etheral, JIRA;
-Operating systems:Windows,Unix(Linux,Solaris,MontaVista),HP-UX;
-Language skills:English Upper Intermediate;
-Management skills: Scrum,PROPS,Active Risk Management;
-System administration:Windows,Linux,Solaris,HP-UX;