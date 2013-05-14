Expert in Telecom area (SS7, GSM Gateways, Device detection applications, LTE, Signaling Solutions).

-Project management: managing maintenance and development projects in telecom platforms area;

-Signaling support: 24/7 signaling support, participation in emergency cases, on-call support, on-site support, solution's integration in customer's system, remote assistance;

-Software engineering: experience in the whole life cycle of software development including requirements analysis, documentation, design, coding, testing, support.

Specialties:

-Programming languages:C,C++,Java SE,Assembler,Shell scripts,SQL,Make;

-Protocols:SS7(INAP,MAP,ISUP,TCAP,SCCP,M3UA,MTPL3,SCTP,MTPL2), Diameter, SS7 application layers, SNMP, TCP/IP;

-Tools:Gcc,G++,Gdb,Rational PureCoverage, FlexeLint, Valgrind, ClearCase, SVN, ActiveMQ, Wireshark, Etheral, JIRA;

-Operating systems:Windows,Unix(Linux,Solaris,MontaVista),HP-UX;

-Language skills:English Upper Intermediate;

-Management skills: Scrum,PROPS,Active Risk Management;

-System administration:Windows,Linux,Solaris,HP-UX;