Hello, my name is Aleksander.
If you need to implement you app idea into reality - you've opened right page. I provide full cycle of mobile apps development - from idea to AppStore.
I am an expert iOS Developer and I have 5 years experience in iOS app development. I have a master degree in Software Engineering. Creating mobile applications is my great skill and I love this job. I speak English and German.
My Skills and Technologies
• Swift, RxSwift
• iOS development lifecycle
• Apple Design Principles & Patterns
• MVC, MVVM
• UIKit, Foundation
• REST API
• Core Graphics, Core Animation
• CoreData, Realm
• POP, OOP
• OneSignal, Firebase, AWS
• Carthage, CocoaPods
• SOLID understanding
• WebSockets
• Multithreading, GCD
• Experience with third-party libraries
• Git, GitHub, GitLab, ButBucket
Thanks for taking the time to read my profile. I am ready to start ASAP and provide you with the best solution for your project.
I am seeking an opportunity to become a partner with long-term relationship forever. Contact me to get best quote for your application.
Портфолио
- Pediatr.kz - Помощник для педиатров58 просмотров
- Journalist — новости Украины55 просмотров
- 33m2 интернет-магазин54 просмотра
- Atlas Weekend57 просмотров