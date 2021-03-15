I am an expert iOS Developer and I have 5 years experience in Swift

Hello, my name is Aleksander.

If you need to implement you app idea into reality - you've opened right page. I provide full cycle of mobile apps development - from idea to AppStore.

I am an expert iOS Developer and I have 5 years experience in iOS app development. I have a master degree in Software Engineering. Creating mobile applications is my great skill and I love this job. I speak English and German.

My Skills and Technologies

• Swift, RxSwift

• iOS development lifecycle

• Apple Design Principles & Patterns

• MVC, MVVM

• UIKit, Foundation

• REST API

• Core Graphics, Core Animation

• CoreData, Realm

• POP, OOP

• OneSignal, Firebase, AWS

• Carthage, CocoaPods

• SOLID understanding

• WebSockets

• Multithreading, GCD

• Experience with third-party libraries

• Git, GitHub, GitLab, ButBucket

Thanks for taking the time to read my profile. I am ready to start ASAP and provide you with the best solution for your project.

I am seeking an opportunity to become a partner with long-term relationship forever. Contact me to get best quote for your application.