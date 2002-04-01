alexhustas

ALEXANDR BEZVERKHNIY

Birthday: 4 August 1981.

Address: Kazakhstan, Almaty.

Languages: English - technical, Russian - native

OBJECTIVE

Software Developer / Software Architect

EXPERIENCE

Java - 3 years, last used: 2006

PHP/MySQL - 3 years, last used: 2005

Oracle - 1 years, last used: 2006

DB2 - 2 years, last used: 2006

COMPUTING SKILLS

Java technology: Java, J2EE, JSP, Struts, Hibernate, JMS, Log4j, EJB2.0 - 3.0, Ant, JBoss, IBM Websphere, etc.

Web development: PHP, XML, XHTML, CGI, AJAX, Web services, Portal solutions, CMS, etc.

Database technologies: DAO, ODBC, JDBC, PL/SQL, T-SQL, etc.

Databases: Oracle, DB2, MySQL.

Development process: RUP, UML, Documentation, Version control.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

”Kazakh Scientifically Exploratory Institute Information Technology”, Almaty 05/2005 - now

Software Developer - System Architect, Senior Java Developer.

Designing and system development:

«System of conduct Normative Reference Information» for “JC Kazakhstan Railways”.

Distributed architecture. (Java/J2EE (JSP, Struts, Hibernate), IBM DB2 (T-SQL), IBM WebSphere 6.0, develop station on Tomcat, JBoss).

Designing and development of the programmed part, “systems of the automatically management of railway coaches” for “JC Kazakhstan Railways”.

Distributed architecture. (Java/J2EE (JSP, Struts, Hibernate), XML, IBM DB2 (T-SQL), Tomcat, JBoss).

Designing and system development Information Normative MANAGERIAL system (synchronizing Normative Reference Information between others subsystems based on WebSphere MQ) for “JC Kazakhstan Railways”.

Distributed architecture. (Java/J2EE (JSP, Struts, Hibernate, JMS), SOAP, XML, IBM DB2, IBM WebSphere 6.0, develop station on Tomcat, JBoss).

“BIPS”, Almaty 03/2004 – 05/2005

Java Developer

Designing and development with use UML (Rational Rose) OSGI server (OSGI, Java/J2EE, base on Possio).

Designing and system development of keeping given for GLMS server DBMS Oracle 9i (PL/SQL)

Designing and development with use UML (Rational Rose) GLMS server based on Tomcat 5.5.7 (Java/J2EE).

“Kazakh Scientifically Exploratory Institute Information Technology”, Almaty 02/2004 – 08/2004

Java Developer

System Development of the filling data cube DBMS IBM DB2 (Java/J2EE, OLAP)

“Nursat”, Almaty 03/2003 – 02/2004

Web developer, PHP developer

"Web Portals". Some russian-specific web portals and sites. (C/C++, CGI, PHP, Java, J2EE, JSP, Struts, DHTML, XHTML,Oracle, MySQL)

“Content Management System” for commercial web sites (C/C++, PHP, MySQL, DHTML, Action Script).

“KazInterCom”, Almaty 04/2002 – 10/2002

Web developer, PHP developer

"Web Portals". Some russian-specific web portals and sites. (CGI, PHP, DHTML, MySQL) Web design.

EDUCATION

1998 – 2003 Almaty, the Kazakh National Technical University (KazNTU)

Engineer programmer of Net and Information systems - system programmer

Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, mathematical and computer modeling, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics.