alexrapota

3D Solidworks SolidCAM

development design and development plastic and metal parts for automotive interior and exterior

 preparing and launching the production of parts for automotive

made of polyurethane (silent blocks, bushes, rollers, cuffs)

 development design and development spare parts for food

industry, food conveyors

 manufacturing site for repair and maintenance of gearboxes

and hydraulic equipments

 Working on CNC mill and lathe machines. Preparation Gcode

 Selection and purchase the necessary equipment for

entertainment.

 Preparation of technical documentation for the entertainment

(drawings)