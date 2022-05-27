alexrapota

3D Solidworks SolidCAM
development design and development plastic and metal parts for automotive interior and exterior
preparing and launching the production of parts for automotive
made of polyurethane (silent blocks, bushes, rollers, cuffs)
development design and development spare parts for food
industry, food conveyors
manufacturing site for repair and maintenance of gearboxes
and hydraulic equipments
Working on CNC mill and lathe machines. Preparation Gcode
Selection and purchase the necessary equipment for
entertainment.
Preparation of technical documentation for the entertainment
(drawings)