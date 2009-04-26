Education:

1999 - 2004 Sevastopol National Technical University, Computer Sciences, Master of Science.

Work Experience:

Designing & developing service apllications for statistics collection & consolidation (VB, Access 2000, MSSQL server). Analyst

November 2002 – July 2004

1. Designing & developing application for managing amplifiers measurements. Poring from Delphi.NET to C# .NET.

(ADO.NET, Delphi.NET, Interbase/Firebird )

2. Participation in design & development of cable ISP billing system (C# .NET, Interbase/Firebird, SQL).

My part:

Designing & developing traffic acqusition and pre-processing subsystem(Threading, UDP).

Designing & developing fraud detection subsystem.

Deesigning & developing subsystem responsible for automatic enabling/disabling user services.

Designing & developing application for administering billing system (WinForms, Remoting.NET).

3. Development for creating of cable system schema.

My part:

Development of custom controls, property editors, design surface improvements, etc. (WinForms, GDI+, C#, serialization).

4. Designing & developing Users monitoring system (java, cisco).

.NET Applications Developer

September 2004

– present

Additional skills English, The level of reading and understanding of documentation, correspondence with customer.

Certificates:

http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/transcript/public/viewtranscript.xml?pid=5423688