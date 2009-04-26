Education:
1999 - 2004 Sevastopol National Technical University, Computer Sciences, Master of Science.
Work Experience:
Designing & developing service apllications for statistics collection & consolidation (VB, Access 2000, MSSQL server). Analyst
November 2002 – July 2004
1. Designing & developing application for managing amplifiers measurements. Poring from Delphi.NET to C# .NET.
(ADO.NET, Delphi.NET, Interbase/Firebird )
2. Participation in design & development of cable ISP billing system (C# .NET, Interbase/Firebird, SQL).
My part:
Designing & developing traffic acqusition and pre-processing subsystem(Threading, UDP).
Designing & developing fraud detection subsystem.
Deesigning & developing subsystem responsible for automatic enabling/disabling user services.
Designing & developing application for administering billing system (WinForms, Remoting.NET).
3. Development for creating of cable system schema.
My part:
Development of custom controls, property editors, design surface improvements, etc. (WinForms, GDI+, C#, serialization).
4. Designing & developing Users monitoring system (java, cisco).
.NET Applications Developer
September 2004
– present
Additional skills English, The level of reading and understanding of documentation, correspondence with customer.
Certificates:
http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/transcript/public/viewtranscript.xml?pid=5423688