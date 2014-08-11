переводчик технических текстов

Education: 2009-2014 – The Ural Federal University with a degree of standardization and certification with qualification ENGINEER – metrologist.

Extracurricular activities at university:

1. The associate director on information policy (propaganda campaigns of entrants)

2. Editor-in-chief of the Perpetuum Mobile faculty newspaper.

3. Activist of student's pedagogical active member Goliard.

4. Secretary of a trade-union bureau of mechanical engineering institute.

Strengths of the student:

- aspiration;

- open mindedness

- creativity;

- stress resistance;

- goodwill;

- positivity;

Weaknesses of the student:

- desire to throw not pleasant work on others;

- forgetfulness;

- desire to help another in a reproach to itself

Awards:

1 . the article "New Measurements of the Person's Alienation in Modern Society" publication in the collection "Social Reality as Vital World of the Personality"

2 . the article "Exhausts standards in Russia" publication in the collection "Achievements in science and technology"