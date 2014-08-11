Алина Зиятдинова alyazulyaalyazulya
Education: 2009-2014 – The Ural Federal University with a degree of standardization and certification with qualification ENGINEER – metrologist.
Extracurricular activities at university:
1. The associate director on information policy (propaganda campaigns of entrants)
2. Editor-in-chief of the Perpetuum Mobile faculty newspaper.
3. Activist of student's pedagogical active member Goliard.
4. Secretary of a trade-union bureau of mechanical engineering institute.
Strengths of the student:
- aspiration;
- open mindedness
- creativity;
- stress resistance;
- goodwill;
- positivity;
Weaknesses of the student:
- desire to throw not pleasant work on others;
- forgetfulness;
- desire to help another in a reproach to itself
Awards:
1 . the article "New Measurements of the Person's Alienation in Modern Society" publication in the collection "Social Reality as Vital World of the Personality"
2 . the article "Exhausts standards in Russia" publication in the collection "Achievements in science and technology"