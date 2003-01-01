Armen Mnatsakanyan

Education:

1977–1982 Yerevan Polytechnic Institute, dept. of Technical Cybernetics

Profession / Specialization: Engineer - Electrician, Software Engineer / System Programmer.

Technical Qualification:

Programming Technologies / APIs:

COM/DCOM, XML, Active Server Pages (ASP), ASP.NET, ADO, ADO.NET

Operating Systems / Platforms (development/administrating experience):

Windows 2000, Windows NT, Windows 95-98

Software Used / Administered:

MS Internet Information Server 2.0-6.0, MS Visual InterDev 6.0, MS SQL Server 7.0-2000, Microsoft Visual Basic 4.0-6.0, VB.NET, C#, MS Access 2.0-2000, MS FrontPage 2000

Programming languages:

HTML 2.0-4.0, XML, SQL, VBScript, Basic, JScript

Professional Experience:

2002 – now “SouthTech Consulting” Inc. Yerevan, Armenia

- Programmer.

• “BPDTS” (Windows application)

Building Permit Data Transfer System for Government Organizations of USA (using Visual Basic, VFP, MS SQL)

• “Expeditor System Documentation” (WEB application, intranet)

Expediter - system has been developed to process the requisitions electronically for Government Organizations of USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)

• “Marriage Public Access” (WEB application)

Internet Public Access Marriage Records Storage and Retrieval for Government Organizations of USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)

• “VitalDocs Public Access” (WEB application)

Internet Public Search Engine by Birth, Marriage, Death for San Mateo county, USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)

• “Fictitious Business Name Public Access” (WEB application)

Internet Public Search and registration Engine by Fictitious Business Name for San Mateo county, USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)

• ActiveX for scanning document (using VB 6.0+Pegasus ActiveX)

• IER (Client-Server Windows application)

Internet Electronic Recording System for Government Organizations of USA

(using VB 6, ActiveX, DLL, COM) – revision and support

• “Comprehensive Agenda Management Solution” for Government Organizations of USA – revision and support (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL, ActiveX, DLL) (WEB application, intranet)

• “Listener Load Test” (Windows application) testing program

(using VB 6)

• “RTFViewer” – ActiveX for “CAMS” Web-application (using VB 6.0)

• “Configuration Transfer Wizard” – ActiveX for “CAMS” Web Application (using VB 6.0, MS SQL)

• “Stamp” – ActiveX for “CAMS” – stamping document tools (using VB 6.0+Pegasus ActiveX, MS SQL)

1996 - 2003 “ArmenTel Joint Venture”, Mobile Dept., Yerevan, Armenia

- Engineer, Programmer.

• Development of the software of reception of data from PBX

(using VB 6, MS Access)

• Development of a Database on processing the information acting with PBX

(Using VB 6, MS Access)

• Development of GUI + DB of the managing programs on processing an information (Windows application)

(Using VB 6, MS Access)

Other activities

1998 – now “ARMHYDROMET” Yerevan, Armenia Project Manager, Programmer.

• “Weather” (Windows application)

The program ' Weather ' is intended for processing telegrams acting with meteorological stations located on territory of republic Armenia.

(Using VB 6, MS Access)

• “Weather Forecaster” (Windows application)

The program ' Weather Forecaster ' is intended for processing the meteorological data.

(Using VB 6, MS Access)

• “Telegram For 5 Day Forecast” (Windows application)

The program create specific file of telegram format.

(Using VB 6)

• Design and programming multi-language Web-site of “Armenian State Hydrometerological and Monitoring Service”[URL: http://www.meteo.am] (using JavaScript + HTML) + program “Weather Data” for create forecast data (using VB6+HTML+XML)

2000 – now “Alphabet of Technologies of Programming” (Web Site)

• My own WEB-project the 'Alphabet of technologies of programming’ [URL: http://azbukavb.narod.ru ] (in Russian).

Science Works

• 1985 Patentee N 1198727

• 1988 Patentee N 1403316

• 2000 Certified Professional Programmer of Visual Basic, level: Master [http://www.ecertifications.com ID-5306001, PIN-am86]

• 2005 Brainbench Certifications Visual Basic 6.0 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633

• 2005 Brainbench Certifications VBScript 5.5 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633

• 2005 Brainbench Certifications Active Server Pages [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633

• 2005 Brainbench Certifications HTML 4.0 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633

• 2005 Brainbench Certifications JavaScript [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633

Other Works

Languages:

Armenian – excellent, Russian – excellent, English – technical