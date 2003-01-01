Armen Mnatsakanyan
Education:
1977–1982 Yerevan Polytechnic Institute, dept. of Technical Cybernetics
Profession / Specialization: Engineer - Electrician, Software Engineer / System Programmer.
Technical Qualification:
Programming Technologies / APIs:
COM/DCOM, XML, Active Server Pages (ASP), ASP.NET, ADO, ADO.NET
Operating Systems / Platforms (development/administrating experience):
Windows 2000, Windows NT, Windows 95-98
Software Used / Administered:
MS Internet Information Server 2.0-6.0, MS Visual InterDev 6.0, MS SQL Server 7.0-2000, Microsoft Visual Basic 4.0-6.0, VB.NET, C#, MS Access 2.0-2000, MS FrontPage 2000
Programming languages:
HTML 2.0-4.0, XML, SQL, VBScript, Basic, JScript
Professional Experience:
2002 – now “SouthTech Consulting” Inc. Yerevan, Armenia
- Programmer.
• “BPDTS” (Windows application)
Building Permit Data Transfer System for Government Organizations of USA (using Visual Basic, VFP, MS SQL)
• “Expeditor System Documentation” (WEB application, intranet)
Expediter - system has been developed to process the requisitions electronically for Government Organizations of USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)
• “Marriage Public Access” (WEB application)
Internet Public Access Marriage Records Storage and Retrieval for Government Organizations of USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)
• “VitalDocs Public Access” (WEB application)
Internet Public Search Engine by Birth, Marriage, Death for San Mateo county, USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)
• “Fictitious Business Name Public Access” (WEB application)
Internet Public Search and registration Engine by Fictitious Business Name for San Mateo county, USA (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL)
• ActiveX for scanning document (using VB 6.0+Pegasus ActiveX)
• IER (Client-Server Windows application)
Internet Electronic Recording System for Government Organizations of USA
(using VB 6, ActiveX, DLL, COM) – revision and support
• “Comprehensive Agenda Management Solution” for Government Organizations of USA – revision and support (using ASP, JavaScript, HTML, MS SQL, ActiveX, DLL) (WEB application, intranet)
• “Listener Load Test” (Windows application) testing program
(using VB 6)
• “RTFViewer” – ActiveX for “CAMS” Web-application (using VB 6.0)
• “Configuration Transfer Wizard” – ActiveX for “CAMS” Web Application (using VB 6.0, MS SQL)
• “Stamp” – ActiveX for “CAMS” – stamping document tools (using VB 6.0+Pegasus ActiveX, MS SQL)
1996 - 2003 “ArmenTel Joint Venture”, Mobile Dept., Yerevan, Armenia
- Engineer, Programmer.
• Development of the software of reception of data from PBX
(using VB 6, MS Access)
• Development of a Database on processing the information acting with PBX
(Using VB 6, MS Access)
• Development of GUI + DB of the managing programs on processing an information (Windows application)
(Using VB 6, MS Access)
Other activities
1998 – now “ARMHYDROMET” Yerevan, Armenia Project Manager, Programmer.
• “Weather” (Windows application)
The program ' Weather ' is intended for processing telegrams acting with meteorological stations located on territory of republic Armenia.
(Using VB 6, MS Access)
• “Weather Forecaster” (Windows application)
The program ' Weather Forecaster ' is intended for processing the meteorological data.
(Using VB 6, MS Access)
• “Telegram For 5 Day Forecast” (Windows application)
The program create specific file of telegram format.
(Using VB 6)
• Design and programming multi-language Web-site of “Armenian State Hydrometerological and Monitoring Service”[URL: http://www.meteo.am] (using JavaScript + HTML) + program “Weather Data” for create forecast data (using VB6+HTML+XML)
2000 – now “Alphabet of Technologies of Programming” (Web Site)
• My own WEB-project the 'Alphabet of technologies of programming’ [URL: http://azbukavb.narod.ru ] (in Russian).
Science Works
• 1985 Patentee N 1198727
• 1988 Patentee N 1403316
• 2000 Certified Professional Programmer of Visual Basic, level: Master [http://www.ecertifications.com ID-5306001, PIN-am86]
• 2005 Brainbench Certifications Visual Basic 6.0 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633
• 2005 Brainbench Certifications VBScript 5.5 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633
• 2005 Brainbench Certifications Active Server Pages [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633
• 2005 Brainbench Certifications HTML 4.0 [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633
• 2005 Brainbench Certifications JavaScript [http://www.brainbench.com/xml/bb/homepage.xml] Public Transcript - 265633
Other Works
Languages:
Armenian – excellent, Russian – excellent, English – technical