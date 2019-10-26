anastasiiadanets

Manager of Sales

Hi , I am a manager of the talanted people you have ever met . They keen on programming, design .

✔️ Web Development :

• Front-end (JavaScript, jQuery, AngularJS, Angular2+, React+Redux, Ionic, React Native, VueJS)

• Back-end (PHP, Symfony, Laravel, YII)

• WordPress , Magento

• StoryLanding - a new sensation in development an design , which helps you make your own website without any programming , by our own . It's a great solution for a new entrepreneurs who crawls of ideas to realize. Check it and you will understand 😎

✔️Mobile Development :

•Android (Java ,Kotlin)

• iOS(Swift, Objecvive-C, C/C++ )

✔️Design

• Web Design ( UI/ UX)

• 2D\3D

• Logo design

• Interior design

So I deliver you a consultation where we determine what kind of service you need , who could do it and , of course , I will accompany you in this difficult process ensuring support and guarantee a qualified work done .

Contact me :

https://t.me/nancydanets

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancydanets

live:74139d113b260af1 - Skype

380970347152